RANJI TROPHY Nabi’s late strikes help J&K to restrict strong MP to 251/6 on day-1

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 13: Gutsy seamer Auqib Nabi sent back Akshat Raghuwanshi for 8 and Anubhav Agarwal for 4 after the last

drinks break of the day before sending back dangerous Rajat Patidar (62) earlier in the day to help Jammu and Kashmir

restrict Madhya Pradesh to 251/6 on day-1 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D match at GGM Science College Hostel

ground, here today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Madhya Pradesh after losing an early wicket in Himanshu Mantri (6) rode on a

brilliant partnership by the duo of opener Yash Dubey and nuber-3 Shubham Sharma to take the score to 118 runs in 42

overs, before Shubham was dismissed by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq at his individual score of 52 runs off 93 balls with

the help of 7 boundaries. Dubey continued with talented Rajat Patidar and took the score to 175 runs in 59 overs, before the

dismissal of Dubey on 81 runs off 181 balls studded with 14 boundaries. Patidar scored magnificent 62 runs off 123 balls

including 9 fours, before Auqib Nabi uprooted his stumps.

At stumps skipper Aditya Shrivastava was unbeaten on 23 and the next batsman will join him tomorrow morning. For

J&K, Auqib was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 wickets by conceding 45 runs in 15 overs, while Yudhvir Singh, Abid

Mushtaq and Vivrant Sharma claimed one wicket each. Earlier today, the match was inaugurated by Rajinder Sharma,

Mayor Jammu in a simple function, who was accompanied by Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA and Mithun

Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA.]

“#RanjiTroohy2022. Five #JKCA players make their Ranji debut and earn the blue baggy cap. Heartiest

congratulations to Vivrant, Musaif, Shivansh, Yudhvir and Sahil. New look J&K team is paying against last year’s Ranji

Champions MP in the opening match of Elite Gp D at home,” tweeted Brig Gupta