Ramban District Fencing Champ concludes

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 24: Organised by the Ramban Fencing Association, the 4th District Championship concluded at

Community Hall, here today. Around 150 young fencers took part in this event.

As per a handout issued here today, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ramban, Harbans Sharma and

District Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) officer, Dharam Veer Singh were special guest.

Both these special invitees presented medals to the winners of different events amidst encouragement to the other

participants and appreciation for the organising team of the district association.

The Detailed Results: EPPE GIRLS: Munira Banoo, Ist; Shweta Devi, 2nd; Tahira Banoo and Aafia Banoo, 3rd.

EPPE BOYS (Under-14): Ahmed Savood, Ist; Anand Singh, 2nd; Sahil Ahmed and Mohd Usman, 3rd.

FOIL BOYS (Under-17): Rakib Ahmed, Ist; Asif Ahmed, 2nd; Sayer Ahmed and Arun Singh, 3rd. FOIL BOYS (Under-

17): Said Ur Rehman, Ist; Mehjoor Ahmed, 2nd; Irfan Ahmed and Rashid Ahmed, 3rd.