Ramban Boxing meet held

NL Corresspondent

Ramban, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Boxing Association organised 2nd District Ramban Boxing Championship at Prayas Hemkrish Model High School, Govindpura Maitra, here.

The event, which was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), conducted following the norms of Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the prize distribution function, political activist, Rajinder Singh was chief guest, who presented the medals and certificates in the presence of technical officials and members of the Association.

The competition took place under the overall supervision of Sandeep Singh Chib.

The Detailed Results:

GIRLS: Sub-Junior: 38 kg: Anjali Sharma, Gold; Randhika Devi, Silver. 46 kg: Tanvi Katoch, Gold; Kajal Devi, Silver. Youth: 50 kg: Shruti Devi, Gold; Saijal Manhas, Silver. 48 kg: Reema Devi, Gold; Vandana Sharma, Silver. Senior: Samta Devi, Gold and Kajal Devi, Silver.

BOYS: Sub-Junior: 37 kg: Vikrant Singh, Gold; Sufiyan, Silver. 40 kg: Areman Singh, Gold. 43 kg: Yash Singh, Gold; Sufiyan, Silver. Junior: 46 kg: Sourav, Gold; Kirtan Singh, Silver. 48 kg: Andeep Singh, Gold and Aryan Singh, Silver. 54 kg: Arjun Rathore, Gold and Obaid, Silver. Youth: 57 kg: Shubham Rakhwal, Gold and Vishal, Silver.