Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Great Moment Of Joy For Everybody: RSS

New Delhi, Nov 11: The RSS has said the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a “great moment of joy for everybody” and called upon the people to celebrate the day as a “festival”.

During a three-day meeting of its national executive at Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district earlier this week, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) discussed the inauguration of the temple and the programmes associated with it across the country.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, RSS workers will embark on a nationwide door-to-door campaign between January 1 and 15 to extend invitations to the people for the grand opening, Dattatreya Hosabale, its general secretary, told reporters on Tuesday after the conclusion of the meeting.

“A magnificent temple of our revered Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya and the idol consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22. It will be a great moment of joy for all of us, including those living abroad, as after several years of efforts, a magnificent temple of our Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya,” Sunil Ambekar, the RSS's national publicity head, said while addressing an event here.

People across the country will take part in “this celebration” by visiting the nearest temples in their respective localities, he said.

“It will be an occasion for a festival. Everyone will not be going to Ayodhya. People will celebrate this festival by visiting their nearest temples. At night time, all should light diyas at their homes. Such an appeal has been made by the RSS to everyone in the country,” Mr. Ambekar said.

The senior RSS functionary said Lord Ram is a symbol of “dignity, love and dharma” and called on the people to celebrate the consecration ceremony as a festival.

“It will be a great moment of joy for all of us. It will be a moment of harmony,” he said and added, “And, I think that with the consecration of the idol at the temple, India will keep up its march on the path of progress.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony. (Agencies)