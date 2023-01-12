Rajouri College organises Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 12: The NCC units of Government PG College, Rajouri conducted cleanliness drive of local water bodies as a part of

Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan under the guidance of Principal Prof Shameem Azad Malik.

The event was coordinated by Prof Salma Farooq (NCC Officer Girls wing) and Tanveer Ahmad (NCC Officer Boys Wing)

on the directions of CO 5 J&K BN NCC Poonch, a handout issued by the College here today mentioned.

The event started with the brief introduction about the importance of water in sustaining the nature and role of NCC in keeping

such water bodies clean which was followed by a rally by the cadets and NCC Officers.

The cadets cleaned around three local bodies and collected a significant amount of unwanted debris including polythene, old rags,

fast food wrappers, etc.

Around 100 cadets participated in the event. Dr Javaid Iqbal (Vice Principal of the College) highlighted the current challenges about

the conservation of water resources and the role and responsibility of NCC in the social services. The Principal of the College

appreciated the efforts of the NCC officers of both the units and congratulated the cadets for accomplishing such a noble mission of

cleaning the water bodies.