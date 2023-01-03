Rajouri Attack Cowardly Act, Pak’s ISI Will Be Defeated In Its Nefarious Designs: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Jan 2: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Cugh today accused Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI of trying to disrupt peace in J&K.

Expressing his shock and grief at the death of six people in Rajouri, Chugh, in a statement, said it was a cowardly act by the Pakistan-based militants who are basically disturbed at the recent development and growth of the union territory. He said it was a cowardly act of the militants to unleash bullets on unarmed and innocent people.

Chugh said Pakistan is disturbed to see guns and stones being replaced by books and computers in the hands of the J&K youth. “It is time that Pakistan agents understand it comprehensively that the Modi government would not spare any effort to bring a new culture of progress and prosperity to the region, ” he said.

Chugh said the Modi government has zero tolerance to such violence taking place in the valley and would deal with them with an iron hand. Chugh warned the Pakistan ISI against trying to disturb peace and amity in J&K.