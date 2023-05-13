Rajouri Admin Bans Firecracker Uses In Marriage Ceremonies To Avoid Confusion Of Terror Attack Among SFs

Jammu, May 13: To avoid confusion of terror attack among the security forces, the administration has banned use of fire-crackers in marriage ceremonies in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As per order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, ordered ban of fire-crackers after Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri reported that due to indiscriminate bursting of fire crackers by people in view of ongoing marriage season and other events, functions especially during night leads to a confusion among the Security Forces, Army and Police which at times may lead to inaction on their part to respond to a terror attack especially during the prevailing security scenario in the area. The SSP has accordingly recommended for imposing ban on sale of fire-crackers and make the general public aware through media as well as through drum beating at public places to not to use fire-crackers during marriage ceremonies and other functions, events in view of security scenario, read an order. However, the administration head, Vikas Kundal, in capacity of District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC ordered complete ban on storage, sale and use of fire crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of District Rajouri, till further orders. ‘The order shall come into force with immediate effect and is issued exparte and no prior notice is served in view of the emergency involved in the matter. Any violation of this order shall invite action under Indian Panel Code,” it further read.