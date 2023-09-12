Rajnath to inaugurate, dedicate 90 infra projects of BRO to Nation

Jammu Tawi, Sep 11: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 Infrastructure Projects to the Nation constructed by Border Road Organisation (BRO) with a cost of Rs 2941 Cr at a ceremony to be organised at Devak Bridge in Jammu on Tuesday.

Official spokesman said that the projects have been constructed in ten Border States and UTs of the Northern and North-Eastern region.

The Defence Minister will also participate in the North Tech Symposium being organised by Northern Command jointly with IIT Jammu.

Singh will also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh, he added and said that in the last two years BRO has dedicated a record 205 Infrastructure projects to the Nation at a cost of Rs 5100 crore.

He said that the Defence Minister will inaugurate 22 Roads, 63 Bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads in a ceremony that will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Samba district.

“These Infrastructure Projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions, at most inhospitable terrain locations,” he added.

The highlight of the event will be the inauguration of state of the art “422.9 meter long, Class 70 RCC Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Jammu and Kashmir” from the site and this bridge is of strategic importance to Defence Forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost socio-economic development of the region, he added.