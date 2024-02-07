Rajnath Singh Approves Waiver For Ex-Gratia To BRO/GREF Casual Paid Labourers

NEW DELHI, Feb 7: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for waiver of condition for completion of 179 working days at the time of accident for payment of ex-gratia lumpsum compensation to Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) working in Border Roads Organization (BRO) / General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF). As per existing instructions, the CPLs who have worked at least 179 days in BRO are only covered for payment of ex-gratia lump sum compensation. Several families of deceased CPLs are deprived of the grant due to this constraint of 179 working days.