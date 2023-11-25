Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 : 9.77 per cent voting till 9.30 am

New Delhi, Nov 25 : People turned up at polling booths in Jaipur in large numbers as voting for the Rajasthan assembly elections began on Saturday morning.



Voters queued up at the polling centres well before 7 am when the polling began.

Vasundhara Raje did ‘puja’ before polling.

Ashok Gehlot is likely to vote at 9.30 am.



In other constituencies also, people showed enthusiasm and came out for voting in large numbers.



“This is the festival of democracy and all should participate in it,” Jai Singh, another voter, said.