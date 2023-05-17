Raj Bhawan hosts ‘Sikkim Day’ celebrations

Srinagar, May 16: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan hosted the celebration of the statehood day of Sikkim on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of their Statehood Day.

“Situated in the eastern Himalayan region, Sikkim is blessed with nature's richness, divinity of Teesta River, string of lakes & breathtaking views of ancient monasteries in majestic mountains,” said the Lt Governor.

Sikkim is one of the most beautiful states of India and also known as the first organic state of the country. Progressive spirit of the state and sustained hard work of people can be seen in all-round prosperity & historic achievements in tourism, education, agriculture and sanitation, the Lt Governor observed.

“In a historic move to strengthen the bonds between J&K and Sikkim and to foster the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', an agreement was signed last year for collaboration on capacity building for Saffron cultivation and to enhance interaction between researchers & farmers,” said the Lt Governor

Today, the celebration of the Statehood Day of Sikkim from this land of Vitasta has further deepened the connection between the two regions, he added.

The Lt Governor also made a special mention of Padma Shri Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old organic farmer from Sikkim and eminent Thangka painter from Sikkim, Padma Shri Khandu Wangchuk, and lauded their contributions in the respective fields.

Artists dedicating the love from Jammu Kashmir to Sikkim presented some spellbinding performances to mark the occasion.

Security forces Personnel and students from Sikkim living in J&K were the special invitees.