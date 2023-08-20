Rains wash away Smart-City claims!

The deplorable condition of roads in many parts of Temple City is a blatant mockery of the Authorities' repeated claims. These claims have been starkly exposed following the monsoon rains, which have shattered the illusory promises of providing sturdy civic infrastructure, particularly in terms of the roads. The situation is more shocking when the town is projected as one of the smart cities of India and the second fiddle to Srinagar Smart City.

Potholes of varying sizes and depths have emerged throughout the region, indicating that subpar construction quality is responsible for the proliferation of these disruptive indentations.

This predicament presents a daunting challenge to commuters, as they have to endure jolts of the highest degree at almost every one-kilometre stretch as no road in the city of Temples and its outskirts is pothole-free.

This is anybody's guess that tackling potholes after the monsoon requires a coordinated effort from the government and relevant authorities. It is imperative to implement regular road maintenance schedules to identify and repair potholes promptly before these overpower the smoothness of the roads by germinating at places which provide spaces for waterlogging.

The concerned authorities should ensure the use of high-quality and durable materials for road construction and repairs, which in the case of Jammu City is missing desperately as main roads and bridges including the old Tawi Bridge are all confronted with ponds like potholes having the potential to submerge the vehicles. The high-quality material used in road construction can reduce the frequency of potholes forming if there is provision for preventing waterlogging, which is a major contributor to potholes.

There is a need for a system meant for information gathering about the emergence of new potholes and their timely repair because, under the present system, things seem to be left to the mercy of God because not much time has passed since the main Tawi Bridge was repaired to get rid of big potholes, a new set of the same has sprouted which is growing with each passing day as rains act as their manure and the more is the number of potholes, greater is the chance of accidents especially when the traffic comprises of two-wheelers.

The government should develop mobile apps and websites to allow citizens to report road issues easily and ensure timely repairs as the same can prevent accidents and save on long-term road maintenance costs. It is time to hold contractors and authorities accountable for the quality of road construction and maintenance work.

All said and done, addressing potholes after the monsoon is not only about immediate repairs but also about building and maintaining resilient road infrastructure that can withstand weather challenges which unfortunately is not the case in J&K as the same requires a combination of short-term and long-term strategies, adequate funding, and active community engagement.