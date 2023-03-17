Rainfall, thunderstorm likely during next 72 hrs in J&K: MeT

SRINAGAR, Mar 16: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday predicted rainfall and thunderstorm during next 72 -hours in Jammu and Kashmir

The weather is partly cloudy in several parts of Kashmir . The weatherman said thunderstorms with rain at scattered places of J&K was expected towards late afternoon and evening on Thursday .

From March 17-20, there will be intermittent rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in the union territory, Met said.

The weather department advised the farmers to postpone spraying of orchards during the next three days.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed night temperature of 15 °C, some 1 °C above normal.

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, MeT said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 4.9°C respectively.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar- J&K’s summer capital- was recorded at 5.5°C on Wednesday night, some 1.8°C above normal. On Wednesday, Srinagar recorded 23.1°C, some 8.4 degrees above normal.

Last week, the MeT said there will be an appreciable rise in day temperatures .

Last night, the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of 1.5°C , some 4.8°C above normal.

In the tourist resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, the night temperature was 0.8°C, some 2.0 degrees above normal.