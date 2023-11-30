Rain, snow over J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 29: Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain over many places and snow over middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Currently, the weather is generally cloudy at most places with the possibility of light rain or snow at many places towards Wednesday evening, the MeT office said.

It said light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorm/lightning and light snow over middle & higher reaches is likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir on November 30.

The MeT office has also issued “yellow” warning stating that due to erratic weather there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation over hilly areas and important passes like Zojila, Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road etc. during December29 evening to December one forenoon.

Night temperature dropped at most of the places amid clear sky while the day temperature was recorded above normal in Kashmir valley Tuesday.

Srinagar, recorded a low of 0.8°C on Wednesday against the 3.9°C recorded the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the summer Capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar witnessed a slight improvement and was recorded at16.1°C against the normal 12.1°C that was 4.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this period of the season.

Pahalgam was the coldest place and had a low of -1.0°C against 1.2°C recorded a day ago and it was 1.9°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Qazigund, on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a minimum of 0.8°C against the 3.8°C recorded the previous night and Kokerng settled at 2.6°C against the normal -0.4°C on Wednesday.

Kupwara recorded a low of 1.3°C against the 3.0°C recorded a day ago and it was 1.4°C above normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of-1.8°C against the -0.2 recorded the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir, MeT office said.