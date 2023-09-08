Railway Station Udhampur renamed after Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

Jammu Tawi, Sept 7: The Central Government approved the name change of Udhampur Railway Station to “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station” on Thursday.

Captain Tushar Mahajan was an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army), and he achieved martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting the lives of other Army personnel.

In the terror attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Building in Pulwama district in February 2016, Mahajan attained martyrdom.