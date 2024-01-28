Rahul Gandhi’s yatra resumes from Bengal’s Jalpaiguri after 2-day break

Agencies

Kolkatta, Jan 28: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break.

Sitting atop an SUV along with state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gandhi traversed through the town of Jalpaiguri, as he waved at onlookers.

The yatra will halt for the night near Siliguri, a state Congress leader said. On Monday, it will head to Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, before entering Bihar, he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was received at the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri in the northern part of the state by Chowdhury.

The yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and then after travelling through Murshidabad, it will leave the state on February 1.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to ensure that the harat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is held smoothly in the state.

The party had earlier alleged that some of its banners featuring Gandhi were vandalised in Jalpaiguri.