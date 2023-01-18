Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Enters Himachal

Shimla, Jan 18: The Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning with the senior Congress leader targeting the BJP-RSS combine and accusing it of spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country.

“All the policies of the Union government – demonetisation, GST and anti-farm laws – were aimed at benefiting three-four multi-millionaires,” Gandhi said, addressing people gathered to participate in the march and welcome him to Himachal Pradesh.

“Welfare of farmers, the youth and workers was not in the agenda,” he added.

Braving the cold weather, hundreds of Congress workers, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state party chief Pratibha Singh, state ministers and party MLAs, welcomed the yatra at the Manser toll plaza near Indora.