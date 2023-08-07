Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Chandigarh, Aug 7: As soon as the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remark case, “#Rahul_is_Back” started trending on Twitter. Neitizens took no time in expressing their views over Rahul’s return to the Lower House of Parliament from where he was disqualified in March after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Gujarat court.

