Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Gulmarg tomorrow

Srinagar, Feb 14: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and party’s former president, Rahul Gandhi would likely to arrive in Gulmarg tomorrow (Wednesday) on a personal visit.

His arrival will come just two weeks after he concluded his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 in which the leaders from different political parties participated at SK Stadium here.

Sources told that Gandhi will arrive at Gulmarg tomorrow where he is going to spend some days.

A senior leader from Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said that Rahul Gandhi usually visits foreign countries on the eve of New Year but due to his busy schedule this year in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he couldn’t visit anywhere.

He said that although there is no official confirmation but it is being said that the AICC leader has now decided to visit Gulmarg for some days tomorrow.