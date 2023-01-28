Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes To CRPF Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack

SRINAGAR, Jan 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in a car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in 2019. Gandhi, who is in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, laid a flower bouquet at the spot where the CRPF bus was blown up by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway four years ago. The Yatra, which is heading towards Srinagar, stopped briefly to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel. The Gandhi-led foot march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and it will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.
