Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Shri Raghunath Temple

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: Congress leader and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at

Jammu’s famous Raghunath Temple, soon after his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the city of temples.

Rahul, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, was garlanded by the priests at the temple.

Rahul also participated in special prayers at temples ancient Shiv Mandir and performed Jal Abhishek to

Shiv Lingam.

Earlier, Gandhi reached Jammu district after covering around 100 kilometers distance on 5th day after his

Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi, who walked wearing a white T-shirt, was welcomed by the public and party workers waiting in

large numbers on either side of the road.

At Satwari Chowk, he addressed the concluding function of the day in Jammu.

On Tuesday, the yatra will resume from Jammu’s outskirts Nagrota for a night halt at Udhampur, 60

kilometers away.

“The yatra will cover approximately 60 kilometers, longest in the day so far and will make a halt at

Udhampur on Tuesday evening,” said a party leader.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gandhi will also address a press conference in the afternoon at Jajjar Kotli area.