Rahul Gandhi likely to open no-confidence debate on behalf of Opposition

New Delhi, Aug 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday. Sources in the Congress said Gandhi would open the discussion while other leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, would follow later. Starting Tuesday, the Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. The motion of no-confidence by Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.