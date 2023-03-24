Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament after conviction

New Delhi, March 24 (Agencies)

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, stands disqualified as a Lok Sabha member since his March 23 conviction by a court in a criminal defamation case over his defamatory remarks about the ‘Modi surname’.

“Rahul Gandhi… is disqualified from membership in the Lok Sabha as of the date of his conviction,” notification of the Indian parliament said on Friday.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday in a criminal defamation case for his “Modi surname” defamatory remarks. The court granted him bail and suspended his sentence for 30 days so that he could appeal to a higher court. Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA, filed a complaint for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?”

The Wayanad MP was briefly present in Lok Sabha on Friday because the House was adjourned for an hour shortly after it convened for the day.

The Congress has accused the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of being politically motivated in their decision.

Former Union law minister and legal luminary Kapil Sibal said on Thursday that while Rahul Gandhi’s two-year prison sentence automatically disqualifies him from running for office, the sentence itself is “bizarre.” A Gujarat court found Mr Gandhi guilty of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was granted bail and given 30 days to file an appeal.

Throughout the day, there has been speculation about whether Mr Gandhi’s conviction will prevent him from serving in the Lok Sabha.

Sibal, a former Congress member and one of the country’s noted advocates, stated unequivocally that Mr Gandhi is ineligible under the law.

“If the court only suspends the sentence, that is insufficient.” A suspension or stay of execution is required. “He (Rahul Gandhi) can only continue as a member of parliament if the conviction is overturned,” Mr Sibal told NDTV.

According to the law, if a person is convicted of any offence for two years, the seat becomes vacant, he explained. “The law requires it, and the Speaker will naturally act in accordance with the law,” he added.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Lily Thomas vs. Union of India case in 2013 that “any MP, MLA, or MLC who is convicted of a crime and sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison loses membership in the House with immediate effect.”

The court had declared “unconstitutional” Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, which allowed elected representatives three months to appeal their conviction.

Sibal, on the other hand, called the Surat court’s decision “bizarre.”

“For a statement made in respect of certain individuals, for him to be convicted for two years — it is completely bizarre,” said the senior leader, who resigned from the Congress in May last year amid much resentment and launched his new platform “Insaaf ki Sipahi” (platform for justice).

When asked about the BJP’s claim that Mr Gandhi’s remark was anti-caste and community, he responded, “What community? It was directed at a specific person. They can say whatever they want, but I can tell you it was directed at a specific person.”

According to the Surat court’s decision, despite Mr Gandhi being “warned and advised by the Supreme Court,” there is no evidence of a change in his behaviour.

“Because the accused is an MP who addresses the people in his capacity as an MP and affects a large part of society, the consequences of this crime are much broader in this case.” A lesser sentence would set a bad precedent and send a negative message to society. “With this in mind, the accused is sentenced to two years in prison,” the court stated.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly said, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?” in reference to PM Modi’s last name, which he shares with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister, then filed a police report against him.

Mr Gandhi has stated that he will appeal the verdict. The party also questioned how the court could impose such severe punishment “after a 20-minute hearing.” (Inputs from Agencies)