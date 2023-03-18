Rahul Gandhi could unfurled Tricolor in Lal Chowk because of PM: Shah

Srinagar, mar 17

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Friday took potshots at his political opponent Rahul Gandhi and said that his recent unfurling of the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk during Bharat Jodo Yatra was possible just because of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“I am satisfied with all the things I have done so far as a Home Minister. The people in the three regions of Kashmir, North East and Maoist areas are leading a normal life. The people too realise it,” Shah said in an interactive session at the India Today Conclave on Friday.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka’s recent visit to Kashmir, the Home Minister said that he doesn’t expect the Gandhi siblings to thank him for creating such an atmosphere of peace in the Valley.

“As the same time, I want to tell you that in the same Lal Chowk, Murli Manohar Joshi jee and Modi jee went to unfurl the national flag. They went there under intense army cover using a helicopter because it was impossible,” he said.

Rahul, he said, went to Lal Chowk and unfurled the tricolor without much security.

“Perhaps, Rahul Gandhi didn’t know that unfurling the national flag was impossible during their times while it can be easily done now. It happened because of Modi jee,” he added.

Shah further said that if we look at the nine years under PM Modi, we see investment coming into Kashmir and an improvement in the internal security situation.