Rahul Gandhi could unfurled Tricolor in Lal Chowk because of PM: Shah

By Northlines -

Srinagar, mar 17

 

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Friday took potshots at his political opponent Rahul Gandhi and said that his recent unfurling of the flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk during Bharat Jodo Yatra was possible just because of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“I am satisfied with all the things I have done so far as a Home Minister. The people in the three regions of , North East and Maoist areas are leading a normal life. The people too realise it,” Shah said in an interactive session at the Today Conclave on Friday.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka’s recent visit to Kashmir, the Home Minister said that he doesn’t expect the Gandhi siblings to thank him for creating such an atmosphere of peace in the Valley.

 

“As the same time, I want to tell you that in the same Lal Chowk, Murli Manohar Joshi jee and Modi jee went to unfurl the national flag. They went there under intense army cover using a helicopter because it was impossible,” he said.

Rahul, he said, went to Lal Chowk and unfurled the tricolor without much security.

“Perhaps, Rahul Gandhi didn’t know that unfurling the national flag was impossible during their times while it can be easily done now. It happened because of Modi jee,” he added.

Shah further said that if we look at the nine years under PM Modi, we see investment coming into Kashmir and an improvement in the internal security situation.

SHARE
Previous articleModi to become PM for 3rd term in 2024, says Amit Shah
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR