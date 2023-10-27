Rachna of HSS Udhampur bags U-19 sprint gold

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Oct 27: Rachna Devi of Government Higher Secondary School Udhampur bagged 100 meters gold in the inter-school athletics meet of district Udhampur held in under-19 age under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Subash Stadium, here today.

Second place went to Pooja of Government Higher Secondary School Ramnagar. In total, 80 female school going senior athletes took part in this event.

Earlier, the event was declared open by district (DYSS) officer Udhampur, Romesh Chander Mishra, who was introduced with the participating teams by Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Pushpinder Kour. The district officer interacted with the teams and officials accompanying them.

Among others prominent present at the venue were Jasvinder Singh, Somdev Khajuria, Romesh Chander, Anita Goswami , Sanjeev kumar, Karun Magotra, Jatin Sethi, Sanjeev Khajuria, Munazim Malik and Anshu Brat.

The Results: 100 mts: Rachna Devi, GHSS Udhampur, Ist; Pooja Devi, GHSS Ramnagar, 2nd. 200 mts: Nazma Bibi of GHSS Chak, Ist and Nidhi Sharma of GHSS Garhi, 2nd. 400 mts: Anshika Sharma of GHSS Garhi, Ist and Shehnaz Akhtar of GHSS Chak, 3rd. 800 mts: Sonali Sharma of GHSS Battal Ballian, Ist and Anajali Devi of GHSS Jaganoo, 2nd. 1500 mts: Kushboo of GHSS Udhampur, Ist and Anjali Devi of GHSS Ramnagar, 2nd. 3000 mts: Simaran Devi of GHSS Chirai, Ist and Surbhi Devi of GHSS Barolla, 2nd. Long Jump: Priyanka of GHSS Rang, Ist and Kiran Kerni, GHSS Jaganoo, 2nd. High Jump: Mamta Devi, GHSS Khoo, Ist and Shafali, GHSS Udhampur, 2nd. Shot Put: Lakshmi Devi, GHSS Udhampur, Ist and Safia Bibi of GHSS Chak, 2nd. Discuss: Meenakshi Devi of GHSS Udhampur, Ist and Neha Kumar of GHSS Ghari, 2nd.