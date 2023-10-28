R R Swain appointed as Incharge DGP of J&K



Swain is presently working as Special DG in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The present Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, would retire as the longest-serving Police chief of J&K on October 31.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the 1991-AGMUT Cadre, Swain will take over as DGP J&K from November 1 in addition to his own duties.

“With the approval of competent authority, Shri R.R Swain, IPS presently posted as special DG, CID, Jammu and Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police in addition to his existing charge with effect from 1-11-23 and until further orders,” the MHA order read.

Swain was appointed as J&K's intelligence chief in June 2020.