Q3 net profit Rs 312 Cr : JK Bank

By Northlines -

Tawi, Jan 23: J&K Bank on Monday said its net profit
witnessed a 79% rise year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 311.59 crore for
the December Quarter of FY 2022-23 as against Rs 173.95 crore
registered for the same period last financial year.
The bank announced the results after its Board of Directors
reviewed and approved the numbers for the third quarter and
nine months ended December 31, 2022, in a meeting held on
Monday at Bank’s Gurugram Office in Delhi.

SHARE
Previous articleJK Adm orders enquiry into IMPARD faculty appointments
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR