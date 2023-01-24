Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: J&K Bank on Monday said its net profit
witnessed a 79% rise year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 311.59 crore for
the December Quarter of FY 2022-23 as against Rs 173.95 crore
registered for the same period last financial year.
The bank announced the results after its Board of Directors
reviewed and approved the numbers for the third quarter and
nine months ended December 31, 2022, in a meeting held on
Monday at Bank’s Gurugram Office in Delhi.
Q3 net profit Rs 312 Cr : JK Bank
Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: J&K Bank on Monday said its net profit