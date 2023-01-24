Q3 net profit Rs 312 Cr : JK Bank

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: J&K Bank on Monday said its net profit

witnessed a 79% rise year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 311.59 crore for

the December Quarter of FY 2022-23 as against Rs 173.95 crore

registered for the same period last financial year.

The bank announced the results after its Board of Directors

reviewed and approved the numbers for the third quarter and

nine months ended December 31, 2022, in a meeting held on

Monday at Bank’s Gurugram Office in Delhi.