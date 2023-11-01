PWNSAT announces offering Rs 200 Cr in scholarships

Srinagar, Oct 31: The Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah (PW) on Tuesday announced they will launch the Physics Wallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT), offering Rs 200 crore in scholarships.

The leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020 said that PW has expanded to 74 offline Centers called Vidyapeeths in 50 cities across India, with an aim to provide students with access to high-quality education near their hometowns, eliminating the need for them to relocate and ensuring ease of access to learning opportunities.

PW also operates 10 Vidyapeeth infocentres to provide information about its offerings in Vidyapeeths, and 28 Pathshalas in 27 cities where hybrid classes are conducted.

“Additionally, PW will also launch Phase II of the Physics Wallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT), offering Rs 200 crore in scholarships. The exam, available in offline and online modes, is open to students from class 6 to 12 and droppers aspiring for JEE or NEET, with a chance to secure up to 100% scholarships.

It will be held from November 26 to December 10(both online & offline),” an official statement by the PW said.

“We are committed to ensuring that every student has access to high-quality education in their hometowns, eliminating the need to travel far for quality learning, thus allowing them to study from the comfort of their homes and reducing financial pressure on parents.

Additionally, we aim to penetrate every city in India to establish educational hubs. With the expansion of Vidyapeeths and the launch of PWNSAT Phase II, we are taking significant steps toward this goal, offering students the best of both worlds.

Our dedication to enhancing the educational landscape across India remains unwavering,” Ankit Gupta, CEO of Vidyapeeth Offline at PW, said.