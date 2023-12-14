Putin supports Russians going to 2024 Olympics but need to analyze IOC’s conditions

Agencies

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported Russians competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics but that the country should ponder whether it should compete if the event is designed to portray Russian sport as “dying”.

The International Olympic Committee last week said Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris Games can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems.

Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

Speaking at his annual year-end press conference, Putin said that while he was in favour of Russians competing at the Games, a further assessment was needed of what the neutral status would mean for the country's athletes.