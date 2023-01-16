Punjab scripts big win as J&K batters falter after Vishal’s brilliant bowling show

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 16: After their dismal performance in the first innings, J&K batters faltered in their second essay also and

Punjab registered a big win by an innings and 130 runs despite left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar’s brilliant bowling display in

the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match at PCA Ground, Mohali.

After conceding a big lead of 244 runs to Punjab, J&K bundled out for 114 runs in 41 overs in their second innings, thus

lost the match by one innings and 130 runs on day-2 today.

None of the J&K batsmen showed application or resistance against disciplined Punjab bowling. Lone Nasir Muzaffar (24),

Arya Thakur (17), Shubham Singh Pundir (15) and Yawer Hassan (15) were the batsmen who crossed double figure mark.

For Punjab, Arjun Pappal was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 17 runs in his 9 overs, while Prerit

Dutta who captured 6 wickets in the first innings, again bagged 3 wickets. Aradhya Shukla and Aryaman Dhaliwal claimed one

wicket each.

Earlier, resuming from overnight score of 144/2, Punjab scored 322 runs in 104.2 overs in their first innings to gain a

huge lead of 244 runs. Pukhraj Mann top scored with 90 runs off 1175 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, while Sahil Arora

contributed 70 runs off 109 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Vishwa Pratap Singh (45) and Gourav Choudhary (37) were the

other major contributors.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 6 wickets by conceding 100 runs in his 43 overs, while

Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged 2 wickets and Ranjot Singh claimed one. Vishal, in particular, impressed one and was

the only bowler to trouble the rival batters from the word go.