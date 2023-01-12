Punjab gains vital 1st innings lead despite good show by J&K bowlers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 12: Punjab gained a vital first innings lead of 56 runs despite a good bowling display by Jammu and Kashmir bowlers in

the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D match at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali today.

Earlier, resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 176/6, J&K added 36 runs in 10.1 overs to score 212 runs in their

first innings.

Fazil Rashid who was unbeaten on 46 runs was the first man to go on the same score. However, Umar Nazir (20) and Rohit

Sharma (10*) made a last wicket partnership of 30 runs to help J&K surpass 200-run mark. Baltej Singh was the most successful

bowler for Punjab, who captured 5 wickets by giving away 47 runs in his 15.1 overs, while Sidharth Kaul bagged 4 wickets by

conceding 82 runs in his 15 overs. Mayank Markande also claimed one wicket.

In reply, Punjab scored 268 runs in their first innings thus gaining a crucial lead of 56 runs. At one point of time, Punjab were

struggling on 147/7, however, skipper Mandeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar played sensibly and notched up magnificent half-centuries

and made a partnership of 100 runs between them to take the score to 247 runs before Brar was dismissed at his individual score of

64 runs off 60 balls, studded with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Mandeep top scored with 69 runs off 104 balls including 9 boundaries.

Abhishek Sharma (32), Nehal Wadhera (25), Prabhsimran Singh (20) and Sidharth Kaul (19*) were the other contractors.

For J&K, speedsters Umar Nazir and Rohit Sharma took 3 wickets each, while left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq bagged 2 wickets.

Auqib Nabi and Taizeem Younis Tak claimed one wicket each.

J&K were 18/1 in 6 overs in their second essay. Skipper Shubham Khajuria was dismissed at his individual score

of 8 runs, while Vivrant Sharma (9) and Musaif Ajaz (1) were at the crease. Baljeet Singh took the lone wicket to fall.