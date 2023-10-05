Punjab Chief Minister calls emergency Cabinet meeting day after SC hearing on SYL case

Chandigarh, October 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at 10 am.



Though no agenda item has been circulated, sources said that the meeting has been called to discuss the SYL issue.

Sources in the government have told that discussions on any change in the Advocate General of Punjab will also be held in the Cabinet.



There are indications that the present AG Vinod Ghai could be replaced, after the fiasco over the holding of Panchayat elections. The name of Gurminder Singh is doing the rounds for the post of Advocate General.

The Punjab Cabinet is also discussing the persecution of AAP leaders by various agencies at the behest of the BJP.



After the Cabinet meeting, a protest is also being planned by the Punjab unit of AAP outside the BJP office here.

The SC has asked the Union of India to conduct the survey of the land meant for the construction of the SYL canal in Punjab to know how much work has been done.



The Punjab government has been asked to extend cooperation in the survey.



After the SC hearing on the SYL case on Wednesday, both Opposition Congress and Akali Dal had accused the AAP government of not defending the case properly in the apex court.

It may be mentioned that of the 5,376 acres of land acquired for construction of SYL, ownership rights of 4,627 acres and one kanal and two marla was de-notified in November 2016, using legal right of revenue officers to carry out survey and settlement of revenue estate and distribute land holdings.



The remaining land has minors and distributaries from the main canal to irrigate fields in Ropar, Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The ownership rights were vested to the land owners in November 2016, after the Supreme Court had opined that The Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act, 2004, was invalid. Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha could be summoned next week.