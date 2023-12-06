Pulwama Volleyball Champ begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 06: Pulwama District Volleyball Championship, organised by the district association started today at Hajahad Public Higher Secondary School Awantipora.

The event, which is being held under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, declared open by DySP Awantipora, Mumtaz, who was the chief gueast.

In total, 12 teams in men section and four others in girls section are taking part in this event, informed organising secretary of the event, Mudasir Ahmad Dar

The Results (preliminary round): Boys: Tral Warriors bt Danger Pora XI 25-20, 25-10, 25-15. Girls: Awantipora beat Tral 25-15, 25-21, 25-11.