Public participation brings efficiency, transparency in governance: LG

Jammu Tawi, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said public participation

brings efficiency, transparency and social justice in governance as he shared achievements of recently

concluded fourth phase of the ‘back to village’ (B2V) programme.

In this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, he also talked about the reforms in agriculture and allied

sectors and inspirational stories of young and promising entrepreneurs of the Union Territory.

“B2V is the reflection of our commitment to empower rural communities and strengthen partnership for

holistic development. Public participation brings efficiency, transparency and social justice in

governance,” Sinha said.

Through B2V held from October 27 to November 3, he said it is the endeavor of his administration to

develop a well-planned, comprehensive model of rural development and Panchayats to realize the

vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir.

Enlisting the achievements of the B2V4, the Lt Governor said this year’s unprecedented participation of

common man in the programme has enabled the administration to successfully saturate 54 deliverables

of 21 departments.

Around 96,000 ‘Sehat Golden Cards’ were issued to provide health security benefits to 49,526 families;

5,914 Kisan Credit Cards were issued under the Jan Abhiyaan, and now the total number of Kisan Credit

Card holders in the Union Territory has reached 12.84 lakh, he said.

The Lt Governor said as many as 277 new cooperative societies were registered and training was

provided to 31,578 cooperative members.

The ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ portal launched for the empowerment of land owners was accessed

by nearly nine lakh people and more than seven lakh land passbooks were distributed, he said.

He said more than 40,000 dropout children have been identified and their admission in schools has been

ensured.

As many as 211 camps were organized to ensure uninterrupted access to all facilities to the Divyangjan

and 3205 Senior Citizen Clubs have been established, he said, adding more than one lakh students

participated in the Swachh Abhiyan under the My School My Pride program and Social Welfare

Department included the left-out beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

“We have emphasized on the IT intervention to eliminate human interface under Jan Abhiyaan and

citizens have been given information about 225 online services in all panchayats,” he said.

The Lt Governor said promoting inclusive growth and creating employment opportunities in the

Agriculture and allied sectors is the priority of the administration.

“Jan Abhiyan has brought together experts and farmers on a common platform to speed up the pace of

development in this sector,” Sinha said.

Sharing the inspirational stories of young and promising entrepreneurs from across the UT, the Lt

Governor called upon the youth, especially the women folks of J&K to draw inspiration from Pulwama’s

Hina Parray, Ridhima Arora from Jammu and J&K’s first women e-rickshaw driver, Seema Devi.

“Determination, passion and self-confidence to face new challenges are significant to fulfill dreams and

life’s objective,” the Lt Governor said.

He said his administration is creating an enabling environment to harness the potential of the youth of

J&K.

“Today our youth are being provided with all the resources and necessary handholding to fulfill their

aspirations and convert ideas into business ventures,” he said.