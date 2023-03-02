Public infrastructure, welfare facilities will be developed on retrieved land: Sinha promises

GST symposium & Tax awareness initiative ‘Kar-Tavya’

Jammu Tawi, Mar 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated the GST symposium and Tax awareness initiative ‘Kar-Tavya’ for industries, traders association, DDOs & other stakeholders, at the Convention Center.

The GST symposium is being organized by J&K State Taxes Department in collaboration with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Systematic approach by the State Taxes Department to simplify the regulatory compliances has led to revenue augmentation and improved ease of doing business for the stakeholders. Such symposium and awareness drive will further stimulate the rate of compliance & productive capacity, added the Lt Governor.

We must achieve the target of 100% GST tax coverage. Every taxpayer must come forward and contribute towards nation building, the Lt Governor further added.

Lt Governor highlighted the effective steps taken by the administration for improving Ease of Doing Business, facilitating the expansion of the existing units & setting up of new industries & businesses and extending the benefits of amnesty schemes.

The reason for buoyancy in the revenue is due to several measures taken by the State Taxes Department like establishment of GST Facilitation Centers (GST Suvidha Kendras), District Level Awareness Programmes for the Stakeholders across the UT of J&K, Coordination Meetings between Central GST and UT GST authorities etc. The State Taxes Department has adopted a promotional approach rather than a regulatory one and is continuously focusing on capacity building, the Lt Governor noted.

Within two years, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crores. In the last 6 months, one industrial-business unit has commenced its operation every day. This reflects the true picture of new Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to develop more land for industries. Every facility will be extended to 18 industrial estates in the future. I want more people from J&K to set up industries and avail benefit of industrial development scheme, he added.

Responding to the demand of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for land for centre of excellence, the Lt Governor announced that the land will be allotted for the said purpose.

More than 30000 vacant government posts have been filled in the last three years. And wherever any wrong was found, CBI inquiry has been initiated. The recruitment for another 20,000 posts in administration will be advertised in 3-4 months, the Lt Governor informed.

We want to saturate self employment in J&K. Youth were identified from every panchayat and town of the UT, and in a single day, 75000 youth were provided more than Rs 939 cr financial assistance. More than 6 lakh women have been connected with NRLM, he noted.

The Lt Governor urged the people to not fall prey to the certain vested interests spreading false information and creating misconceptions around anti-encroachment drives, power generation and property tax.

No poor will be touched during anti encroachment drives but no influential encroacher will be spared. The encroached land retrieved by the government will be utilized for the welfare of common man and schools, colleges, hospitals, sports facilities will be developed on the retrieved land, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared the detail regarding the imposition of property tax in the UT.

The property tax in Jammu and Kashmir is the lowest as compared to other states. There are around 5,20,000 houses in cities of J&K. Out of these, 2,06,000 houses are less than 1000 sq ft and no tax is being imposed on them. No tax on 40% of the people living in cities, in rural and on religious places. 2,03,600 houses are less than 1500 sq ft and 80% of these households will have to pay less than Rs 600 per annum. This amount is one-tenth of the tax amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun, the Lt Governor said.

46,000 out of 1,01,000 shops in city areas are less than 100 sq ft and they will have to pay upto Rs 700 per annum. Out of these 46,000 shops, 80% will have to pay a meager Rs 600 per annum/ Rs 50 per month. 30,000 shops will have to pay taxes below Rs 2000 per annum and out of these, 20,000 will have to pay less than Rs 1500 which is also one-tenth of the amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun, he noted.

Revenue will directly go to the accounts of municipalities and corporations. This step has been taken to make our cities an engine of growth, he added.

The Lt Governor also invited suggestions from all sections of the society with regard to better arrangement in property tax.

Our doors are open. Everyone must come forward in making J&K a dynamic and developed region of the country, he added.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes; Ranjit Kumar Agarwal, National VP, Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) were present on the occasion.