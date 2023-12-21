Provide Succour Round The Year !

The J&K Government's decision to restart helicopter services for the places which often become inaccessible during the winter months due to snow and other bottlenecks will surely provide succor to the people of far flung areas falling in the Jammu Province as the districts covered under this service includes Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, etc. In this context, Doda has taken the lead as the helicopter took the first flight to ferry the passengers from the hilly district to Jammu.

Reportedly, the inaugural ceremony of the subsidized helicopter service, held at the District Police Line in Doda as three passengers from Doda were among the first to experience this convenient mode of transportation to Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that this service, especially for passengers requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel to reach their destination holds much significance as travelling during winter months sometime becomes quite arduous in hilly routes as snow, landslides and other hardships often play the spoilsport forcing people to remain standstill for long hours and at times without food and other facilities.

The restart of helicopter service has at least quantified that the government is well aware of the difficulties which the people confront during travel in the hilly and hard terrain regions. Although the endeavour of the government is praiseworthy but still there is a long way to go in providing ultimate succor to the people of places which are considered as inaccessible even during the summer months as during rains and other vagaries of weather the surface link often gets disrupted making it difficult for the people to pass through high mountain passes because when the lifeline of J&K viz NH44 often gets blocked then one could easily gauge the situation of the roads having less priority.

It is needful for the government to look beyond the need based helicopter service and go for a full fledged service providing round the year facility to one and all without any distinction of emergency or normal travel.

If the government would start mulling on these lines, it is for sure that such services will also help in boosting tourism on a much bigger scale giving fillip to the economy and bringing much desired prosperity in the region.