Property Tax: Jammu Chamber calls for shutdown on March 11

Jammu Tawi, Mar 09

Opposing imposition of Property Tax from April 1, 2023, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu on Thursday called for shutdown on March 11.

“The government has imposed the property tax without consulting anybody and also without taking into confidence the business community and the general public,” Arun Gupta, President, CCI here said on Thursday addressing a press conference.

He also said that Chamber out rightly rejects and opposes the imposition of the property tax from April 1, 2023, adding, “presently the government has no land policy so that the people of J&K can get the ownership rights and lease rights.”

“The people of Jammu are much disturbed due to non cooperative attitude of the government and instead of giving any relief to the people government has imposed property tax which actually is the prerogative of the elected government and municipal corporation and local bodies,” said Gupta adding that the government is taking the plea that the property tax is imposed all over the country and in Jammu due to the policy of ‘Neeti Udyog’ the grant provided to the municipal corporations and local bodies cannot be released unless and until the Property Tax is imposed in J&K.

“We are of the view that this is the prerogative of the elected government and elected members of the Municipal Corporation and local bodies to impose such type of property tax,” he said adding that but the government bypassed the local municipal corporations and local bodies and issued the notification SRO-87 regarding imposition of property tax in J&K.

“The comparison between Jammu and Chandigarh cannot be justified as Chandigarh is a fully developed UT whereas Jammu is under developed UT,” he added and said adding that moreover as per the statements and hoardings of the government that government is imposing meagre tax whereas the property tax structure is a big jolt for the business community.

“Even the hoardings and the statements it is said that only Rs 500, Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 tax will be imposed whereas actually if we calculate the tax structure imposed on commercial areas, it is too high and even the shops which are not operational and the buildings which are not under working conditions are also liable to pay property tax,” he said.

Gupta added that the Chamber is ready to talk on the table but no such communication has been received from the government and added, “we on behalf of the business community of the Jammu province announce one day peaceful Jammu Bandh on March 11 to press the government to rescind the order of imposing the property tax and if the government fails to understand the feeling of the Jammu people than we shall have no other alternative but to announce continuous shut down of business establishments.”

Prominent present included Happy Singh, President Yuva Rajput Sabha and his team, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President CCI, Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice President CCI, Rajesh Gupta, Secretary CCI, Sanjay Kumar, President Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association, Ashish Gupta, General Secretary Kanak Mandi, Suraj Parkash, President B C Road, Ramesh Tak, President Bus Stand, Anil Gupta, Bahu Plaza, Surinder Mahajan, Puranimandal, Vishal Gupta, President Canal Road, Rajan Gupta, General Secretary, Bus stand, Ravinder Sawhney and others.