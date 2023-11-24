Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Handwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 23: Police on Thursday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Police said, on the second day of Seizure/Attachment drive, it attached the second Property, a land measuring 7 Marlas of a notorious drug peddler Fayaz Ahmad Malla a resident of Muqam Himwanpora Kralgund Handwara under section 68-F of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The said peddler is found involved in several NDPS cases registered in Police station Kralgund.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of Investigation/Enquiry conducted by Handwara Police.

The property was prima facie accrued from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owner, police said.

The notorious drug peddler is currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and is lodged at Central Jail, Kot Balwal Jammu.