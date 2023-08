Srinagar, Aug 24: Police on Thursday attached the immovable property of a person for allegedly ‘harbouring' militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police said the immovable property belonging to Mehboob ul Inam Shah of Nadihal Bandipora was attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for willfully harbouring terrorists.

A notice of attachment was pasted on the property by the police.