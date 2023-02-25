Property of 3 JKGF, LeT militants attached

Ramban, Feb 24: While clamping down heavily on those involved in militant activities, the immovable properties of three persons, who were involved in throwing of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Police Post, Ind in Gool on August 2, 2022, were on Friday attached by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Ramban Police.

“The attached properties included a single storey house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, Ind, a single storey house of Mohammed Farooq and a chemist shop of Shahdin Padyar,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

“These properties were attached in presence of a Magistrate, Naib Tehsildar, Nazar Mohammed, on the orders of SDPO, Gool, Nihar Ranjan after getting due sanction of Director General of Police JK UT, under Explosive Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 and Prevention of Damage of Public Property (PDPP) Act.”

Through the notice, the owners of these properties have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of J&K Police or the Designated Authority’, the spokesman said.