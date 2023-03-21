Properties of two terroristassociates attached

Bandipora, Mar 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached two residential properties houses in Gundpora-Rampora and Chittibanday villages of Bandipora district for sheltering militants.

An official told the news agency, that the houses were used for the purpose of militancy and shelter was voluntarily given by members of the houses.He said the house in Gundpora-Rampora was registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of the accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 1.A Act of PS Aragam.Another house in Chittibandey was registered in the name of Mohd Jamal Malik, father of the accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 I.A Act of PS Aragam.Meanwhile, the Police in a statement said that continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists & providing logistic support to them, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 UAP Act.

“Worth to mention here that both the accused persons were terrorist associates and stands already arrested,” it said, adding that accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023.

According to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority. Any violation will attract penal provision of law.