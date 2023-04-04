Progress on Shahpur Kandi Dam Project reviewed

Kathua, April 03:

Principal Secretary, ARI & Trainings, Ashok Kumar Parmar, today visited Shahpur Kandi Dam Project and took stock of works being executed there.

While taking first hand appraisal of ongoing works, Principal Secretary was informed by Executive Engineer RTIC Kathua that construction of Head Regulator and Aqua Duct on Jammu Kashmir side of the project is going on in full swing wherein 13 gates, out of 22, have been completed so far.

He was further informed that lining work on 1378 meter span Ravi canal is also going on full swing which on completion will feed around 32 thousand hectare of Agriculture land on Jammu side and prove to be a boon for farmers of Kandi belt of Kathua and Samba districts.

Parmar also inspected ongoing work on bridge over Noora Nallah which is being reconstructed due to submerging of the area. He directed the Executive Engineer PWD to expedite the work for early completion as the area serves as vital connection between Basohli, Billawar and sub divisions.

Principal Secretary passed necessary instructions to the executing agencies for timely completion of these vital projects in the district without compromising with the quality.

Later, Principal Secretary convened a joint meeting with DDCs, PRI members and district officers to listen to their concerns, grievances and development issues. He also sought feedback on status of various developmental works.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Former Colonel Mahan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey, Vice Chairman DDC, Raghunandan Singh, ADDC, Ankur Mahajan, CPO, ACP, DDC members, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other district officers.

During the meeting, DDCs, BDCs and other PRI members highlighted various development issues pertaining to their respective areas.

The PRIs highlighted various issues including early completion of Juthana Bridge, Hatli-Mahnu Road, Katli-Dergallan, Mahanpur-Nargali Bridge, CHC Billawar, GDC Ramkot, JJM works besides projecting issue of shortage of school staff, construction of Panchayat Bhawan and Block Building, mobile and internet connectivity in uncovered locations etc.

DDC Chairman apprised the Principal Secretry of the need to develop Kathua as an ideal destination for religious tourism as the district witnesses good influx of pilgrim footfall in Sukrala Mata Shrine, Mata Bala Sundri, Airwan Temple and Joudiyan Wali Mata throughout the year.