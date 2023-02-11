Program Officers, ICDS to act as Nodal Officers for TAD schemes

Jammu Tawi, Feb 10: In order to implement the various schemes and programmes of the Tribal Affairs Department at district level, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Friday ordered that Programme Officer, ICDS in the respective districts, shall be the Nodal Officer for all the schemes and programmes of TAD.

A circular reads that the Tribal Affairs Department has been running a number of Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the welfare of Tribals living across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir. Various other initiatives and projects which are part of Union Territory Capex Budget are also being implemented, it added.

“The department is also running Model Schools in most of the Districts, 200 Smart Schools and Village Action Plans under PMAAGY are under execution in various Tribal Areas. Similarly, under Health Sector, Selection of Tribal ASHAs, Mobile Medical Units etc. has been taken up,” the circular reads, adding that it has been noted that most of the plan formulation is done at District levels. “All these initiatives being run by the Department need constant monitoring by a Nodal Officer of senior rank in the district,” it said.

“Accordingly, in order to implement the various schemes/programmes of the Tribal Affairs Department in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at District Level, Programme Officer, ICDS in the respective Districts, shall be the Nodal Officer for all the schemes/ programmes of Tribal Affairs Department,” the circular reads further.

It added that the Nodal officers shall coordinate with all the departments and report to Tribal Affairs Department for matters related to Tribal Welfare and Development. “Further, the Tribal Affairs Department shall communicate to Social Welfare Department a detailed note annually about contribution of Programme Officer, IDS in implementation of Tribal Plan for reflection in their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports,” the circular reads.