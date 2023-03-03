Prof Masood Tanvir appointed as Principal GMC, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 2: and Government on Thursday accorded sanction for appointment of Professor Dr. Masood Tanvir Bhat as Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr. Masood Tanvir Bhat, Professor & HoD, Government Medical College Srinagar as Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, with effect from 03.11.2022 in Pay Level-15 (Rs. 182200-224100)”, reads an order.

Dr Masood Tanvir was given charge as acting Principal GMC Srinagar on superannuation of former Principal Samia Rashid in November 2022.

