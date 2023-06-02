Pro Rollball League in India soon

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 02: Yuga Sports and Entertainment and Rollball Federation have joined hands to launch the Pro Rollball League with the signing of an agreement in this regard today.

The Rollball has captured the hearts of millions with its high-speed action, skilful play and unique roller- skating component. With the launch of the Pro Rollball League, the game is poised to unlock the immense potential of this dynamic sport and showcase it on a grand scale.

The Pro Rollball League will provide a global platform for talented Rollball players to display their skills and compete at the highest level. Through this league, Federation aim to promote the sport, encourage grassroots participation, and nurture future stars. The Pro League will consist of eight teams with each team include nine players, Mentor, Coach and Manager. Out of nine players, three will be Indian International players, as many Indian National and three foreign players. The league will take place in four Indian cities in the month of November, 2023.