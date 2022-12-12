Pro Kickboxing trials today

Nl Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 12: The proposed first-ever Pro Kickboxing League trials shall take place at Indoor Sports Complex

Shadipora, Sumbal, here on December 13. Being organised by District Ganderbal Kickboxing Association, the trials shall be

held in collaboration with Ali sports academy under the banner of J&K WAKO Kickboxing Association.

Organiser of the League, Mohammd Faisal stated that the League shall benefit kickboxing athletes in terms of exposure, exciting

cash prizes and platform to showcase the talent.

After trials, top 16 participants shall be sponsored by the organising committee and compete for the title of Pro Kickboxing

Champion of UT J&K.

“The winner shall receive cash prize worth Rs 50,000 and Belt for Winner gold winner while the runners-up shall be

awarded with Rs 15,000 and Belt. The third and fourth position holders shall get Rs 5000 each. Other 12 participants shall

be given away Rs 2000 each plus a certificate of this league," informed Mohammad Faisal.