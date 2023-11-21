Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun

New Delhi, Nov 21 : After searches in Punjab and Haryana, the Delhi Police Special Cell has detained a man, aged around 35, in connection with the pro-Khalistan graffiti on the walls of ISBT flyover in September, sources said, adding that banned SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had offered him money.



The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detained from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Sources told IANS that he was promised monetary benefits for the job by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) handler Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Sources said Malak was being grilled to unearth the whole conspiracy.

In September, the Delhi Police had registered a case following an incident in which pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls beneath the Kashmiri Gate flyover.



