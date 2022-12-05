Prime Minister NarendraModi casts his vote in Ahmedabad for the second phase polling of GujaratAssemblyElections2022

Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the second phase of assembly elections in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad today. PM Modi exercised his franchise at Nishan Public School, Ranip in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, polling in the second and final phase is being conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.
