PRI representatives of Anantnag; President Laghu Udyog Bharti call on LG

JAMMU : A delegation of representatives of PRIs from Anantnag led by Mohd Yosuf Gorsi, Chairperson District Development Council, Anantnag called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today. The delegation of PRI representatives comprising DDC members of Verinag & Vessu and BDC Chairperson, Pahalgam, discussed with Lt Governor several matters of public importance. Later, a delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharti, J&K led by its president Parveen Gupta called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of issues pertaining to development of Industrial sector. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the genuine issues and demands apprised by them would be redressed on merit.