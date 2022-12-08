PRI launches #OneForOurPlanet initiative

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a global leader in the wine and spirits industry, launches an industry first initiative – #OneForOurPlanet, as

it continues its journey towards the removal of permanent mono-cartons from its packaging. With this landmark sustainability initiative, the company

is removing 100% permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023, in a phased manner.

#OneForOurPlanet reiterates the company’s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of packaging across each step of its value chain,

from grain to glass. It also aims to nudge today’s purpose-driven consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions. Advancing towards a

greener tomorrow, with this initiative, Pernod Ricard India strives to generate a holistic impact by reducing carbon emissions every year by 7310

Tonnes, saving 2.5 lakh trees, and reducing waste-to-land fill by 18745 tons. With this initiative, the company aims to reduce cumulative packaging

emissions by over 75,000 Tonnes by 2030.

Talking about the initiative, Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “At Pernod Ricard India, we are driven to make a

difference to the planet. Expanding our sustainability agenda to create greater impact, this initiative is directed at reducing our carbon footprint

across each step of the value chain – from grain to glass. This initiative also brings to light changing consumer sentiments around eco-conscious

purchase patterns to drive adoption of the initiative across markets. We envision this initiative to become a larger movement and our stakeholders to

turn into advocates by practicing and propagating eco-conscious consumption. We are happy to see some of our industry peers already joining the

crusade.”